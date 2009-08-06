Growth 2.0: Focus on Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs of all kinds met up at the 2008 Growth 2.0 Conference to share ideas and discover business strategies from a wide range of experts. A rare chance to get out of the office, more than 500 business owners took the opportunity to mingle with other owners and exchange ideas about the essence of entrepreneurship. Judging by the feedback, the show was a valuable resource for many of the attendees.
Growth 2.0 Conference attendees arrive to claim their registration packets and grab a little breakfast before settling in for the keynote speech.
Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Amy Cosper opens the Conference, thanking attendees for coming and introducing the event's main speaker, Entrepreneur magazine columnist and business educator Robert Kiyosaki.
Robert Kiyosaki packed the main ballroom with attendees for his keynote address. The Rich Dad Poor Dad author here uses his book to punctuate one of his points. One attendee was beside himself when he realized he'd forgotten his copy of the book at home and wouldn't be able to have Kiyosaki sign it.
Rosalind Resnick, columnist for Entrepreneur magazine and WomenEntrepreneur.com, delivers one of her breakout session presentations. Resnick enlightened attendees on the subjects of "Money Matters for Startups and Early-Stage Businesses" and "Money Matters for Existing Businesses."
Three conference attendees compare notes and catch their breath between breakout sessions.
Attendees patiently wait in line for their chance to pitch their company and/or product to an Entrepreneur editor at the popular "Pitch the Editors" session. More than 100 people got three minutes to make their case for inclusion in upcoming magazine and online stories.
One hopeful entrepreneur makes the most of her three minutes with managing editor Mike Werling during the "Pitch the Editors" session.
Food. The main hall is abuzz with activity as business owners swap war stories over lunch. Looks like the salad course.
Entrepreneur magazine editor-in-chief Amy Cosper spends a moment after the lunchtime award ceremony with (from left) Tom Crockett, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing at The UPS Store (The UPS Store was the conference's sponsor); Entrepreneur Magazine's 2008 Entrepreneur® of the Year Devon Rifkin, founder of The Great American Hanger Co.; and Entrepreneur Magazine's 2008 Emerging Entrepreneur® of the Year, Glenn Robertelli, founder of Intelligen.
Entrepreneur.com marketing columnist and expert Kim T. Gordon shares her tips for writing a great e-mail during her "Low-Cost Marketing" session. Gordon shows business owners how they can get maximum marketing for minimum dollars, which just happens to be the name of her book.
Paying attention. Attendees of Kim Gordon's "Low-Cost Marketing" breakout session listen intently as the marketing expert delivers tips and tactics that help business owners save money while still getting the most from their marketing plans.