Growth 2.0: Focus on Entrepreneurs

At the Long Beach Convention Center, small-business owners heard Robert Kiyosaki speak, learned from industry experts and pitched the editors.

August 6, 2009

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs of all kinds met up at the 2008 Growth 2.0 Conference to share ideas and discover business strategies from a wide range of experts. A rare chance to get out of the office, more than 500 business owners took the opportunity to mingle with other owners and exchange ideas about the essence of entrepreneurship. Judging by the feedback, the show was a valuable resource for many of the attendees.