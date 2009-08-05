What's Your Best Business Advice?
If you have no idea what you're doing, you're not alone. After all, being an entrepreneur means navigating the unknown and learning lessons along the way. The smartest entrepreneurs have figured out that though they don't know everything, they can anchor themselves in solid business advice. Read on if you're interested in learning the business mantras successful people swear by.
Lauren Doyle
Michigan
Magic Johnson
Sheila Kurtz
New York
Nolan Bushnell
Will Peters
North Carolina
Barack Obama
Earl Sigmund
Pennsylvania
Jack Canfield
Drew Nagle
Indiana
Chin-Ning Chu
Doglas Dolan
Arizona