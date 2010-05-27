Making Millions, 2 Bucks at a Time

Brian Greenstone has been cranking out games for Apple since before cell phones existed, let alone the iPhone. He started Pangea Software as a student at the University of Texas in 1987, and after getting on Apple's radar in the mid-1990s, he quit his day job to run the company full time. After a few years developing more grownup applications, the iPhone brought Greenstone back to his gaming roots, and he created mobile versions of two of his most popular Mac games, Cro-Magnon Rally and Enigmo. The latter, a puzzle game, had sold more than 810,000 copies when Greenstone stopped counting a few months ago. He's also figured out the puzzle when it comes to being both a software developer and a business owner. He spends a few weeks making sure all Pangea's business affairs are in order, and then it's back to the virtual drawing board. "I don't know why more people don't work this way," Greenstone says. "It's much more economical to do things yourself rather than pay others to do it."

When Greenstone does decide to hire help, he pays his people in royalties, giving them a chunk of his profit in exchange for their services. It's a great way to keep costs low, but in a booming but unpredictable market, it's an even better way to mitigate risk. "Lots of apps flop, and it's pretty random which ones do what," he says. "So, if you're coming into this market cold, then be conservative and minimize your risk by keeping things simple at first."