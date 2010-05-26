Forward Thinkers

Until two years ago, they had spent most of their lives making Flash a success. Now self-proclaimed tech geeks Gary Grossman, Robert Tatsumi, Peter Santangeli, Jonathan Gay and Matthew Smith are devoted to solving this riddle: "How do you get [homeowners] more engaged with how, where and when they use energy and give them the tools to make better decisions?" Greenbox's solution is much like a game, meant to help consumers understand their energy usage and how they can save money through a simple user interface at getgreenbox.com that feeds them real-time data. "When you're 50, you want your kids to look at you and say, 18Dad, you did good,'" says Santangeli.