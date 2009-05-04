Top 10 Graduate Programs 2009

The Princeton Review's annual ranking of entrepreneurship programs names 50 schools that have an edge--and one that beat them all

Profound shifts in the economy are expected to lead even higher numbers of students into both graduate and undergrad programs in entrepreneurship over the coming year, according to Robert Franek, The Princeton Review 19s senior vice president and publisher. The top 10 graduate programs in The Princeton Review 19s ranking have fulfilled three main criteria exceptionally well: teaching business fundamentals in the classroom, staffing their departments with successful entrepreneurs and providing experiential or entrepreneurial opportunities outside of the classroom. Here is the class of 2009.