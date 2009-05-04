Top 10 Graduate Programs 2009

Starting a Business

The Princeton Review's annual ranking of entrepreneurship programs names 50 schools that have an edge--and one that beat them all
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Profound shifts in the economy are expected to lead even higher numbers of students into both graduate and undergrad programs in entrepreneurship over the coming year, according to Robert Franek, The Princeton Review 19s senior vice president and publisher. The top 10 graduate programs in The Princeton Review 19s ranking have fulfilled three main criteria exceptionally well: teaching business fundamentals in the classroom, staffing their departments with successful entrepreneurs and providing experiential or entrepreneurial opportunities outside of the classroom. Here is the class of 2009.

Babson College

Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship

Wellesley, MA
Enrolled students: 1,559
babson.edu/eship 

Student-led entrepreneurial clubs and activities encourage networking and starting business partnerships.  Full-time MBA students learn how to take an entrepreneurial venture from conception to growing it domestically to globally.

University of Southern California

Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies

Los Angeles
Enrolled students: 1,342
marshall.usc.edu/entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial clubs, including e-Club, the largest undergraduate club in USC 19s business school, allow students to explore a variety of venues for entrepreneurship, including family-owned businesses and expansion ideas. Students learn the science behind business plans and technology and can earn a certificate in Technology Commercialization.

Drexel University

Laurence A. Baiada Center for Entrepreneurship

Philadelphia
Enrolled students: 78
lebow.drexel.edu/Centers/Baiada 

The Entrepreneurial Breakfast Series and Entrepreneur Conferences are networking opportunities for students, businesses and investors in a noncompetitive and informative environment. The MentorMatch program details students' goals, making the relationship more manageable for the mentor and fostering a sense of urgency in the student to gain assistance within a short time. 

Tulane University

Levy-Rosenblum Institute for Entrepreneurship

New Orleans, LA
Enrolled students: 120
freeman.tulane.edu

The MBA curriculum develops students' financial and new venture planning skills with a focus on social entrepreneurship.  Business competitions award community-minded students and have helped entrepreneurs in New Orleans rebuild in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. 

Rice University

Rice Education Entrepreneurship Program

Houston
Enrolled students: 227
reep.rice.edu  

Students can learn about educational entrepreneurship, management or building management and leadership skills for the experienced entrepreneur.  Teaming up with Teach for America and the Houston A+ Challenge, one program is geared to those who want to create, as top administrators in K-12 schools, entrepreneurial avenues for less-fortunate students. 

Photo courtesy of AniRaptor2001/Wikimedia Commons

Temple University

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Institute

Philadelphia
Enrolled students: 396
fox.temple.edu/iei 

The institute lets students innovate and create their entrepreneurial program by choosing from courses that stress idea generation, opportunity assessment and brand generation. Also offered are new certification programs in Entrepreneurship in Engineering and Entrepreneurial Thinking in Science and Technology.  

University of Washington

Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Seattle
Enrolled students: 410
foster.washington.edu/cie

Focusing on technology and ecological innovation, the school provides myriad venues for students to learn entrepreneurial strategies. A certificate program concentrates on marketing and strategy, and competitions are held in environmentalism, social entrepreneurship and other areas.  

University of Arizona

McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship

Tucson, AZ
Enrolled students: 50
entrepreneurship.eller.arizona.edu

The Mentor-In-Residence Program offers full-time mentors on site, providing consistent guidance for each student. Specialty programs include those that combine business and law through its Mock Law Firm and the Land Grant program that allows entrepreneurs to understand real estate and agricultural entrepreneurial options.

University of Michigan

Samuel Zell & Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies Ann Arbor, MI
Enrolled students: 1,600
zli.bus.umich.edu 

Students with a drive for venture capitalism can explore grants, internships and competitions such as the Marcel Gani Internship, a summer program that places students in venture capitalist firms to learn firsthand from the companies' achievements.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Rumley/Wikimedia Commons
