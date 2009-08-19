2010 Franchise 500 Top 10



With an estimated 40 new stores opening each week around the world, Subway is still expanding like crazy, powered by its healthful message and trend-setting $5 Footlong program. This year, the company is girding for battle as it considers rolling out its breakfast subs nationally.

Did you know? In early 2010, Subway will surpass McDonald's as the fast-food chain with the most outlets worldwide.

Number of franchises: 31,445

Franchising since: 1974

Startup costs: $84,300 to $258,300

2009 rank: #1