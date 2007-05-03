Top Weekend Getaways
If you want a memorable, relaxing short trip and are stuck for ideas, we have more than a few.
No matter where you live or what your personality type, there's some weekend wonderment out there tailor-made for you.
Here's a gathering of great getaways we selected to inspire you to go anywhere, be it to one of the following destinations, or even your Aunt Martha's.
So check out our top weekend getaways--and don't forget to send us a postcard.
THE NORTHEAST
The place: Bear Mountain State Park in Bear Mountain, New York
The personality: For the nature-minded entrepreneur
Why go here: More people come here than visit Yellowstone because of it's geographic distance from New York City, and it has some of the most beautiful scenery in the U.S.
THE DEEP SOUTH
The place: Jekyll Island, off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia
The personality: For the island-loving entrepreneur
Why go here: If you decide to take this island vacation, you'll be joining a long line of successful entrepreneurs who've traveled here to bask in paradise, including 19th-century millionaire entrepreneurs like Joseph Pulitzer, William K. Vanderbilt and J.P. Morgan.
THE NOT-SO-DEEP SOUTH
The place: Mammoth Cave National Park, in Mammoth Cave, Kentucky
The personality: For the entrepreneur who's used to the feeling of the walls closing in
Why go here: Go underground into some spectacular caverns--and make the comparison to running a business: that is, if you've ever felt like the walls have been closing in, if you often feel like you're in the dark, if you typically describe your business as operating "off the radar" 26
THE GREAT LAKES REGION
The place: Indianapolis
The personality: For the entrepreneur who wants to spend quality time with the kids
Why go here: The local children's museum isn't merely amazing--it's also the world's largest. You could easily spend a day at the museum, which features 11 galleries and offers kids the chance to dig for dinosaur bones with an actual paleontologist.
THE CENTRAL STATES
The place: Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in the Flint Hills region of Kansas
The personality: For the reflective entrepreneur
Why go here: If you're looking for excitement and you come here, you'll be bored. But if you really just want to get away and spend some quality time thinking about your next business move while you're recharging, this is the perfect place.
THE UPPER CENTRAL SNOW-BELT STATES
The place: Sully Creek State Recreational Area, minutes away from Medora, North Dakota
The personality: For the entrepreneur who really wants to rough it
Why go here: Experience nature at its finest by taking the hiking trails across canyons, meandering up mountainous, shrub-filled earth, where, except for scattered tourists, you'll find solitude for miles and miles and miles.
THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST
The place: Hells Canyon National Recreational Area, which straddles the Snake River in Oregon and Idaho
The personality: For the entrepreneur who loves rugged adventures
Why go here: If you have young children, your vacation destination might elicit a lot of conversations about whether 1Chell 1D is a swear word, But otherwise, it's 652,488 freakin' acres of scenic mountains and forest with the deepest river gorge in North America.
THE WEST
The place: Lake Powell, which straddles Utah and Arizona
The personality: For the entrepreneur who enjoys being captain of their own ship--even on vacation
Why go here: Lake Powell Resorts & Marinas offers a fleet of luxury houseboats equipped with hot tubs, fireplaces, home theater systems and other amenities, if money's no object. But they also have standard houseboats, which are still a fun way to travel.
THE SOUTHWEST
The place: Hidden Meadow Ranch, in the mountains, 15 miles from Greer, Arizona
The personality: For the entrepreneur who wants to stay active, even during their downtime
Why go here: There's no TV, for starters, and very poor phone service--but that's good. It would interfere with the horseback riding, fly-fishing, leatherworking, archery classes and arts and crafts workshops that are all included in your room rate.
BEYOND THE "LOWER 48"
The place: Kona Village Resort on the island of Hawaii
The personality: For the entrepreneur who already spends 24/7 in a place the rest of us think of as a vacation destination
Why go here: Stay in a thatched roof cottage right on the spectacular Kohala Coast, dripping in luxury but not technology--there are no radios, phones or televisions. Then snorkle, go fishing, or poke around Kahuwai Bay.