The New Faces of Fashion Entrepreneurship

Luxury apparel and accessories rental2009Madeline Passarelli grew up behind the scenes of her father's apparel business and has no illusions about the hard work behind the glamour of fashion. She also knows she can't do it all, so she outsources tasks such as IT, quality control and dry cleaning. Fashionistas sign up for a free membership to gain access to Wear Today Gone Tomorrow's inventory of designer gowns, jackets and tops. Wear Today Gone Tomorrow's specialty? Colorful pieces with a wow factor. Standardized sizing helps shoppers make sense of varying size across designers. If they happen to fall in love with what they rent, shoppers can buy it for up to 80 percent off the retail price."This business is about much more than picking out the dresses."Don't try to do everything yourself.