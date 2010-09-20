Top 10 Undergraduate Programs 2010

1. University of Houston

Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship



Houston, TX

2009-10 Enrollment: 2,129



The University of Houston, mostly a commuter school, is known for its ethnic diversity. Its location in the metropolis makes for plenty to do outside class. Students report an abundance of good food, clubs, theaters, museums, and bars. It's noted for its hotel and restaurant management programs. Football is big at UH, as is Greek life. Says one student about his classmates: "They're all quite friendly to people they do not even know and are open to conversation with strangers ... Random people offer to help you carry your books or find your way."