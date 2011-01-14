The Mommy Market

KinderKord, Armonk, N.Y.Wristband with a retractable cord2008

Former television personality Joan Lunden and her second husband, Jeff Konigsberg, invented KinderKord to keep their four young children -- two sets of twins -- within arms reach. Lunden also has three adult daughters from a previous marriage. Kindercord sports wristband-like cuffs that kids wear, and a retractable cord that keeps them connected to a parent.

It took the company 14 months and several hundred thousand dollars to bring the invention to Babies 'R Us, which ultimately launched the product.

Tip: Be aware that vendors often prefer a line of products to sell rather than a single invention.