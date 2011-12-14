The Top 10 Franchises for 2012

Have you ever noticed the edges of your soap? Hampton Hotels has, and that attention to detail is one of the reasons the Hilton-owned franchise is topping the Franchise 500® for the second straight year.

Six or seven times a year, Phil Cordell, Hilton's global head of focused service and Hampton brand management, selects guests in a key market to meet with him and his leadership team for dinner. The next morning, after their stay at Hampton, he meets with them to get a critique. Among other things, some wondered why hotel soap is square and pointy, unlike what they use at home. Hampton changed its soap, as well as addressing dozens of other suggestions to improve a brand that--with free in-room Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, a money-back guarantee and super-friendly service--already had many satisfied customers.

In addition to making improvements, the company is expanding: It has embarked on an aggressive rollout of its international Hampton by Hilton brand, which in 2011 opened locations in Germany, the U.K. and Turkey (Russia and Poland are next) and is working on additional agreements in Europe, South America and Asia (see "It's still the one,").