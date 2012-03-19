Best Startup Tips from 'Trep Talk

"A good idea is not enough. Business aren't just about ideas, businesses are about execution. Don't get too enamored with your own idea. Other people are going to have that same idea or something similar. You have to build a better team to execute it. You're only human, nobody has all the skills required to make a business work. [Ask yourself] what people are required to make it work for this idea, for this business?"

Related Video: HomeAway Co-founder on Curiosity, Influence and Rejection