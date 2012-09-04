Business Advice from 9 Successful Entrepreneurs

September 4, 2012

This story appears in the August 2012 issue of . Subscribe »

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary once noted, "Business books are bullshit and are usually written by wankers."

There might be some truth to this, but that doesn't mean we aren't inspired occasionally by a sincere piece of business advice. We've rounded up words of wisdom from some 'treps who are living large --passionate people who have found success doing the fun things they love. Work hard and play hard like them, and you just may have some bullsh... er, knowledge of your own to impart one day.