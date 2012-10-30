14 Hot Startups Funded by High-Profile Entrepreneurs

Rose is the founder of Digg, a user-submitted news site where readers "Digg" the stories they like most, promoting them to the site’s coveted front page.

Investments:

Foursquare: Part of a $1.35 million, nine-participant angel investment in 2009 for the location sharing app.

Fab.com: Part of a $7.7 million, 18-participant series A funding round in 2011 for the design-centric online marketplace.