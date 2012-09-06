Silicon Valley's Best Dressed

September 6, 2012 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark Zuckerberg may have redefined the image of a CEO with his hoodie and shower sandals, but not all Silicon Valley executives embrace the casual office dress code. In the past, women in tech may have felt in the shadow of a boy's club, but as more take on leadership positions, they are also changing stereotypes.

From Yahoo Inc. CEO Marissa Mayer to Facebook Inc. COO Sheryl Sandberg, here are eight business leaders who are dressing for success.

Related: 10 Lessons from Great Leaders in Tech