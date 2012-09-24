Top 25 Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurship 2012

Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship

Babson Park, Mass.

2011-12 Enrollment: 2,007



Babson College's undergraduate entrepreneurship program may be one of the most expensive on our list but the scholarship and grant money awarded to students is plentiful. In the 2011-12 school year, a whopping $27 million was made available to undergraduate entrepreneurship students.

Plus, there are 90 entrepreneurship clubs and organizations available for students to practice outside the classroom. Still, only 6 percent of recent students launched businesses upon graduating -- the lowest percentage on our top 10 list.