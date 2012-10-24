Why Small Business Owners Are Switching to Alternative-Fuel Vehicles

Company: SunRidge Farms in Royal Oaks, Calif., makers of "sustainably sourced" snacks.

Fleet: Three 2004 Honda Civic Hybrids; one 2006 Honda Civic Hybrid; two 2010 Honda Civic Hybrids; two 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrids; one 2009 Toyota Highlander Hybrid; two 2012 Kenworth T660 trucks (pictured above), with selective catalytic-reduction feature that achieves near-zero emissions; and one 2008 low-emission International truck.

Brag-worthy: Thirty-three percent fuel savings help support other company initiatives such as recycling classes, a $5-for-biking-to-work program and a facility that's 70 percent solar-powered at peak usage hours.

Motive: Going green. SunRidge Farms jumped on the alternative-fuel trend in 2004 as part of an overall sustainable-business strategy. The sales team's vehicles are gradually being replaced with hybrids; three low-emission trucks are used for weekly delivery runs to Los Angeles. In total, 20 percent of the fleet runs on biodiesel.