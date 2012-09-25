Technology

The First 10 Accessories You Must Buy for Apple's iPhone 5

This story originally appeared on Business Insider

There are a number of accessories from Apple and other manufacturers to help make the new iPhone 5 even more indispensable.

Because the new phone has new dimensions, a new Lightning interface, and was only just released, it'll be a while before we see widespread release of accessories.

In the meantime, check these out:

Lightning to USB cable, so you can charge up wherever you are

It's always a good idea to have a spare cable around for syncing and charging when you travel. Since the iPhone 5 has a totally different plug, it'll be a long time before you find plugs in places like hotels, airports, and cars that work with it.

Price: $19

A USB charging adapter

A must-have for a traveler, this charging brick lets you keep your phone juiced on the go using your sync cable. The Lightning/USB cord doesn't come with a plug for the wall, so you'll have to pick up one of these, too.

Price: $29

Lightning to 30 pin adapter

In a controversial move by Apple, the iPhone 5 makes use of Apple's new Lightning interface for syncing and charging. If you want to use some of your old cables, you'll have to buy an adapter. Unfortunately, Apple's adapter costs a whopping $29. Ouch.

Price: $29

A knock-off adapter is much cheaper

Who wants to spend nearly $30 on an adapter when there's a much cheaper off-brand alternative available?

Price: $11.45

Extra Earpods, Apple's new headphones

Apple's redesigned earphones are optimized to fit in a variety of ear types much better than before. Supposedly the audio quality is great, but we haven't tried them yet.

Price: $29

A super-tough case

Otterbox makes the strongest cases we've seen for people who abuse their phones, and they've already got models available for iPhone 5.

Price: $49.95

A more decorative case

It's not all about utility, though -- sometimes a case is about fashion over function. CaseMate has a big selection of iPhone 5 cases for sale, flashy and subtle alike.

Price: $30

A 3-D printed case

Freshfiber will print a case for you and even adorn it with custom text in the side–your name, your contact info if you lose your phone, whatever you want.

Price: $45-$51

A good-looking book case

Ensconce your iPhone in leather and make it look like a book. It's a quirky and elegant way to shield your device from the elements.

Price: $60

The Keeper doubles as a wallet for your iPhone 5

If you prefer a money clip to a wallet, you might like The Keeper. It turns your iPhone into a money clip, meaning you have everything you need in one place–money, credit cards, and the phone itself.

Price: $35

