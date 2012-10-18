10 Products to Protect Against Bedbugs on Your Next Business Trip

October 18, 2012

When you’re on a busy business trip making deals all day and entertaining clients all night, you likely can’t wait to get back to your hotel room to curl up in bed -- unless of course that bed is infested with thousands of hungry, blood-sucking bed bugs.

The odds of such an infestation have increased. According to a recent poll by the National Pest Management Association and the University of Kentucky, 95 percent of pest control companies reported a bed bug infestation within the last year. Before 2000, only 25 percent of respondents had encountered bed bugs.

Business travelers are increasingly worried about the problem, especially in major urban areas. Pest control company Terminix ranks Philadelphia as the city with the worst outbreak in the country in 2012, with Cincinnati coming in second and New York City -- the most-infested city the previous two years -- coming in third.

You’re not even safe once you return home because bed bugs are notorious hitchhikers. They can burrow into the seams and hidden crevices of your luggage and go without feeding for up to four months, experts say.

To help protect you on your next trip, we’ve compiled the ultimate bed-bug survival kit. With some of these products in tow, those parasites don’t stand a fighting chance.

