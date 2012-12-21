How I Saved

Joe Lore, partner, LoRe Sweeping Company, Nutley, N.J.

As fuel costs began to rise over the past few years, we really began to look at how we could be sure we are being most efficient. As we learned more about GPS systems in our trucks, it seemed like a good way to be sure that drivers were being as efficient as possible and not wasting fuel. Since we've started tracking drivers, we're saving about 2 gallons per machine per shift at a bare minimum. That's 12 trucks and 24 gallons every shift and 12,480 gallons per year. The Navman Wireless GPS units we use--which initially cost us $100 each per month and are now down to $30 each per month--also tell us when drivers are running the trucks too fast or when we can avoid other wear and tear, so we're saving on truck repairs. The trucks are being run more carefully since drivers know we can track them.

We estimate our minimum total savings at around $36,000 per year.

