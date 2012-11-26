10 Mistakes Your Business Might Be Making on LinkedIn

"By connecting your employee base, you’ll be opening up a whole new world of second-degree connections outside your company," says Canfield.

"Joe the receptionist could have a best friend that works over at Nike, which just happens to be the dream client that Sarah in sales is trying to land. Trusted introductions from colleagues are a great way for any business to locate the experts they need quickly and cost effectively."

Employers can follow what their employees are sharing on LinkedIn too.

Canfield says all updates can be sorted on LinkedIn's homepage (see photo).

"When you first log into LinkedIn, just below where you can share articles or an update with your network, you should see, 'All Updates,' in bold font," she explains. "If you hover over, “All Updates,” you’ll notice you can sort your updates so you just see what your coworkers are sharing on LinkedIn. This is an easy way to virtually hang out at your company water cooler."