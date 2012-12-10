16 Must-Have Gifts for Entrepreneurs

Smartphone and tablet users who need to brave the cold will love a pair of Freehands ($20 to $80), which come in materials like wool/acrylic, fleece and even cashmere. When they need to bang out a text message or an e-mail, they just pull open the tips of the thumb and forefinger to expose skin and tap away, while the rest of the hand stays cozy.