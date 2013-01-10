Hot Startups Born in Dallas

January 10, 2013 8 min read

We're in Dallas today for Entrepreneur magazine’s 5th annual Growth Conference and scoping the local entrepreneurship scene here.



The Metroplex is home to a range of corporate giants, including Exxon Mobil, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, JCPenney and Frito Lay. The city is popular for headquarters for its central location midway between the East and West Coasts and its international airports. An inland port, the city is a distribution center and transfer point for goods and services. Because it's home to so many corporations, its economy is bolstered by an array of accounting firms and firms and other business-services companies. What's more, the presence of Texas Instruments has made the city a hub for technology companies.



With so many large employers, the city draws a talented labor force. And eventually, those smart people venture out on their own. “There is a joke that TI stands for Training Institute,” says Jeremy Vickers, the director of innovation at the Dallas Regional Chamber. Vickers, who once worked with startups at a seed-stage venture-capital firm, says that nearly half of the startups he's encountered have a Texas Instrument expatriate engineer.



If you're looking for inspiration to launch or grow a business, consider this group of upstarts fostered in the Big D's unique business cluster and born in its sprawling startup community.