A Look at 'Google Glass' and What the Computerized Glasses Can Do

February 24, 2013 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Google has released a slew of beautiful images and a video showing off all the things you can do with Google Glass.



It's also opening up sales of Google Glass to non-developers. So if you're a "bold, creative" individual, you can apply to buy Google Glass via Twitter or Google+.



All you have to do is say what you would do if you had Glass and use the hashtag #ifihadglass. All applications must be submitted by February 27. If you get selected, you'll receive an invitation to become a Glass Explorer and from there, you'll have to shell out $1,500 plus tax for the glasses.