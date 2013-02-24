Technology

A Look at 'Google Glass' and What the Computerized Glasses Can Do

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google has released a slew of beautiful images and a video showing off all the things you can do with Google Glass.

It's also opening up sales of Google Glass to non-developers. So if you're a "bold, creative" individual, you can apply to buy Google Glass via Twitter or Google+.

All you have to do is say what you would do if you had Glass and use the hashtag #ifihadglass. All applications must be submitted by February 27. If you get selected, you'll receive an invitation to become a Glass Explorer and from there, you'll have to shell out $1,500 plus tax for the glasses.

Google Glass is sleek.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot

It looks simple to use.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
If you want to take a picture, you can just tell Glass to do it.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
Google Glass lets you record exactly what your eyes are seeing.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
You can also share what you're seeing live with friends.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
Google Glass puts directions right in front of your eyes.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot

You can speak to send a message to someone.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
It'll also serve as your personal assistant, meaning you can ask Glass just about anything.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
If you're trying to communicate in a foreign language, Glass can translate your voice.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
It can also give you answers before you ask for them.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
Glass is strong and light on your face.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot

Aesthetically, it has a nice design.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
It comes in different colors.

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
Voila!

Image credit: Google/Screenshot
