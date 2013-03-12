Behold Some of Baton Rouge's New Ventures

March 12, 2013

Editor's note: Over the next few months, we'll be taking a virtual tour of U.S. cities to see how the 2008 financial crisis has changed the entrepreneurial landscape, for better or worse

Baton Rouge may be best known as the home of Louisiana State University and state government, but more entrepreneurs are starting to settle here, too, thanks in part to a wealth of resources at LSU and generous state tax credits for digital media and software firms. (Please see "Baton Rouge Turns Up the Heat With New Startups.")

Many of the city's startups have ties to the city's longstanding medical, petrochemical and political institutions. Still others were born out of life-changing moments or deep-rooted passions. Here's a look at some of the new ventures coming out of Louisiana's capital city.