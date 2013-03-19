Technology

11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

  • --shares
Add to Queue
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist
Image credit: edudemic.com
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Google is most known for its incredibly powerful web search and Android mobile operating system.

But the internet giant is about much more than just searching and smartphones.

Some former and current Googlers have listed lesser known Google products over at answers site Quora

Google has products and services all over the internet that aim to inform users, make their lives easier, and more secure too. We had no idea that some of these existed. 

Start Slideshow
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Scholar

Google Scholar

Google Scholar is a search engine for scholarly articles. Scholar is pretty expansive, letting you access articles, theses, books, abstracts and court opinions, from academic publishers, professional societies, online repositories, universities and other web sites.


Related: Google Is Experimenting With An Evernote-Killer (Again)

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Art Project

Google Art Project

Google Art Project is a site that lets users takes virtual tours of museums and art galleries, similar to Google Street View.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Transliterate

Google Transliterate

Google Transliterate is a service that helps users type in a different language.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Build with Chrome

Build with Chrome

Build with Chrome is a partnership between Google Australia and Lego. The project is a way to show how Google's Chrome web browser can display 3D images. Users can build their own 3D Lego structures too.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Think

Google Think

Google Think is a site for advertisers and similar professions to get marketing insights and inspiration straight from Google.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Power Searching

Power Searching

Power Searching with Google is a feature that sharpens users search skills. Google's search experts offer tips and tricks to better navigate the search engine and help you find exactly what you're looking for.


Related: 10 Apps We're In Love With Right Now

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Schemer

Schemer

Schemer is a network that helps plan things to do with your friends. The service works especially well in densely populated areas.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Sound Search

Google Sound Search

Google Sound Search is a service that is similar to Shazam that tells you what song is playing.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Moderator

Google Moderator

Google Moderator is an open forum for discussing topics, asking questions, and sharing ideas. Moderator helps anyone receive feedback on anything they want.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

Google Mars

Google Mars

Google Mars is just like Google Earth except this program lets you explore the red planet.

Next Slide
11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist

encrypted.google.com

encrypted.google.com

encrypted.google.com is a more secure way to search for things. Encrypted uses Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) which is the same security that banks use online.


Related: Here's Everything That Happened At Samsung's Bizarre Galaxy S4 Announcement

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist
  • Google Scholar
  • Google Art Project
  • Google Transliterate
  • Build with Chrome
  • Google Think
  • Power Searching
  • Schemer
  • Google Sound Search
  • Google Moderator
  • Google Mars
  • encrypted.google.com
 Next Slide