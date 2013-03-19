11 Google Products and Services You Might Not Know Exist
Google is most known for its incredibly powerful web search and Android mobile operating system.
But the internet giant is about much more than just searching and smartphones.
Some former and current Googlers have listed lesser known Google products over at answers site Quora.
Google has products and services all over the internet that aim to inform users, make their lives easier, and more secure too. We had no idea that some of these existed.
Google Scholar
Google Scholar is a search engine for scholarly articles. Scholar is pretty expansive, letting you access articles, theses, books, abstracts and court opinions, from academic publishers, professional societies, online repositories, universities and other web sites.
Google Art Project
Google Art Project is a site that lets users takes virtual tours of museums and art galleries, similar to Google Street View.
Google Transliterate
Google Transliterate is a service that helps users type in a different language.
Build with Chrome
Build with Chrome is a partnership between Google Australia and Lego. The project is a way to show how Google's Chrome web browser can display 3D images. Users can build their own 3D Lego structures too.
Google Think
Google Think is a site for advertisers and similar professions to get marketing insights and inspiration straight from Google.
Power Searching
Power Searching with Google is a feature that sharpens users search skills. Google's search experts offer tips and tricks to better navigate the search engine and help you find exactly what you're looking for.
Schemer
Schemer is a network that helps plan things to do with your friends. The service works especially well in densely populated areas.
Google Sound Search
Google Sound Search is a service that is similar to Shazam that tells you what song is playing.
Google Moderator
Google Moderator is an open forum for discussing topics, asking questions, and sharing ideas. Moderator helps anyone receive feedback on anything they want.
Google Mars
Google Mars is just like Google Earth except this program lets you explore the red planet.
encrypted.google.com
encrypted.google.com is a more secure way to search for things. Encrypted uses Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) which is the same security that banks use online.
