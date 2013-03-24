15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

March 24, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



When you type in the wrong web address, you end up on a 404 page.

Most companies have boring 404 pages that try to get you back the site's main page.

But some clever companies do more. They use 404 pages to have fun.

We have a round up of the best 404 pages on the web.

A few years ago, Tristan Walker set up a thread on Quora for people to find the best 404 pages on the web. After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections from elsewhere on the web, we've put together our favorites.