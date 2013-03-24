Technology

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

When you type in the wrong web address, you end up on a 404 page.

Most companies have boring 404 pages that try to get you back the site's main page.

But some clever companies do more. They use 404 pages to have fun.

We have a round up of the best 404 pages on the web.

A few years ago, Tristan Walker set up a thread on Quora for people to find the best 404 pages on the web. After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections from elsewhere on the web, we've put together our favorites.

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

You can actually play Pac-Man inside the 404.

You can actually play Pac-Man inside the 404.
Image credit: http://www.bluefountainmedia.com/404/

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

You can rotate the cube and adjust it in and out.

You can rotate the cube and adjust it in and out.
Image credit: http://www.foradian.com/404

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

This one, from Lululemon.

This one, from Lululemon.
Image credit: http://shop.lululemon.com/404

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Blippy has a magical 404, but what does it mean?

Blippy has a magical 404, but what does it mean?
Image credit: http://blippy.com/404

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Titleist's features a bunch of guys looking for a lost ball.

Titleist's features a bunch of guys looking for a lost ball.
Image credit: Screenshot

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Not sure what to make of this one ...

Not sure what to make of this one ...

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Remember Herman Cain? This was a classic Obama dis.

Remember Herman Cain? This was a classic Obama dis.
Image credit: hermancain.com

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

South Park has a rotation of great 404 pages.

South Park has a rotation of great 404 pages.
Image credit: http://www.southparkstudios.com/404

      

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Lego has a cute 404 page.

Lego has a cute 404 page.
Image credit: lego.com

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Remember Homestar Runner? Its 404 page was a comic short about why the site doesn't work.

Remember Homestar Runner? Its 404 page was a comic short about why the site doesn't work.
Image credit: http://www.homestarrunner.com/systemisdown.html

   

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

If you land on the 404 page of Nosh, you get this video of some guys killing a webpage.

If you land on the 404 page of Nosh, you get this video of some guys killing a webpage.

Here's the 404 page. Below is the elaborate video.

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

A political 404 page from Canada.

A political 404 page from Canada.
Image credit: http://www.ndp.ca/404

15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

This one, from Local Fitness. Ouch.

This one, from Local Fitness. Ouch.
Image credit: http://www.localfitness.com.au/404
15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

This one, from BedMap, channels 'Back to the Future.'

This one, from BedMap, channels 'Back to the Future.'
Image credit: http://bedmap.com/404
15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages

Github with a fun play on 'Star Wars.'

Github with a fun play on 'Star Wars.'
