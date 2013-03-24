15 of the Most Creative 404 Pages
When you type in the wrong web address, you end up on a 404 page.
Most companies have boring 404 pages that try to get you back the site's main page.
But some clever companies do more. They use 404 pages to have fun.
We have a round up of the best 404 pages on the web.
A few years ago, Tristan Walker set up a thread on Quora for people to find the best 404 pages on the web. After looking at those submissions, as well as 404 collections from elsewhere on the web, we've put together our favorites.
You can actually play Pac-Man inside the 404.
You can rotate the cube and adjust it in and out.
This one, from Lululemon.
Blippy has a magical 404, but what does it mean?
Titleist's features a bunch of guys looking for a lost ball.
Not sure what to make of this one ...
South Park has a rotation of great 404 pages.
Lego has a cute 404 page.
Remember Homestar Runner? Its 404 page was a comic short about why the site doesn't work.
If you land on the 404 page of Nosh, you get this video of some guys killing a webpage.
Here's the 404 page. Below is the elaborate video.