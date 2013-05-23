Downtown Las Vegas Reimagined as a Startup (Photos)

In the last of a four-part series on Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, we look at the city in the process of reinvention.

May 23, 2013

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh wants to transform Sin City's downtown into a thriving, culture-rich community with his $350 million Downtown Project. Entrepreneurs are the lynchpin of the five-year plan, which began in 2011 and includes an emphasis on the arts, education and urban development. Hsieh's personal fortune is funding much of the project with $50 million being invested in tech startups and another $50 million in small businesses. Education initiatives are being allotted $50 million, while the remaining $200 million is being spent on real estate. In this final part of our series, we look at the city in the process of reinvention.