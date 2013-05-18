Technology

10 Unique iPhone Accessories

Image credit: Vamp
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The iPhone 5 has been out for eight months now.

During that time there have been a ton of accessories that have surfaced. 

The accessories in this list all enhance your experience and make using your iPhone easier and more useful.

Take for example, the Ventev line of chargesync iPhone lightning cables. These tangle-free cords are brightly colored so they're easy to find.

The other accessories on the list all enhance your experience and make that two-year contract a little more bearable.

The Fuel smartphone charger.

The Fuel smartphone charger.
Image credit: Kickstarter

This tiny charger uses micro cell technology to extend battery life by about 20-30 minutes.

Price: $24.99


Ventev's Lightning cables.

Image credit: Ventev

These work with any Apple device with a Lightning port, the new smaller charger Apple debuted on the iPhone 5. What's so great about Ventev's lightning cord is that it's tangle-free and comes in different colors that are easy to spot.

Price: $25

The Matrix Audio Qube.

Image credit: Matrix Audio

This is one of the loudest speakers in a small package we've heard. The aluminum casing matches up perfectly with the iPhone and is durable.

Price: $49.99

Lapka's environmental sensors.

Image credit: Lapka

These pair with your iPhone to measure, collect, and analyze the hidden qualities of your surroundings. For example, you can stick one of the sensors in an apple to test how organic it is.

Price: $200


Spigen Slim Armor case.

Image credit: Spigen

Most of the time iPhone cases add too much bulk or don't protect your phone. When we came across the Spigen Slim Armor case we were actually impressed. The case adds very little bulk but makes your iPhone shock proof and covers up the side buttons.

Price: $24.99

Vamp wireless speakers.

Image credit: Kickstarter

The Vamp is a Kickstarter project out of the U.K. The small device brings your old speakers back to life by turning them into wireless speakers for your iPhone.

Price: About $70

Mophie's Juicepack Air or Helium.

Image credit: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

If you're ever running low on battery and have no where to charge, you need a Mophie. The Juicepack Air or Helium both add hours to your phone's battery life.

Price: $79.95 for the helium and $99.95 for the juice pack air.

Tylt's band car charger.

Image credit: TYLY

This device can juice two devices at once and includes and tangle-free cord. Plus, it looks cool and comes in plenty of bright colors.

Price: $29.99


The Cube Sensors.

Image credit: Cube Sensors

These measure your indoor environment. The sensors help users to understand when and why people are drowsy at a meeting, measure noises that make some people uncomfortable and unproductive, and even understand the effects of temperature and air quality on your sleep.

Price: $249 for 2 cubes with base station and $349 for 4 cubes with base station

The MOS magnetic cable organizer.

Image credit: Amazon

This can be a useful solution for people who have a ton of gadgets. MOS organizes all your cables on your desk magnetically so when they're not in use they don't get tangled and messy.

Price: $19.95

