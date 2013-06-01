Marketing

The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

  • --shares
Add to Queue
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

If you follow the right investors on Twitter, you can gain a lot of insight into how they think, the types of startups they find most interesting, and markets that are ripe for disruption. 

PeekAnalytics, a social media analytics company, ranked the top tech investors on Twitter based on influence

PeekAnalytics did this using its PullQuotient metric.

"Influence, for the purposes of this calculation, is gauged by how well connected someone’s Twitter followers are not just on Twitter, but across sixty social sites, compared to the average consumer," the description on PeekAnalytics reads.

Note: PeekAnalytics last updated the list in February 2013.

Start Slideshow
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

20. Dick Costolo

Firm: Angel investor

Twitter: @dickc

Pull: 900x

Followers: 1,018,589

Average Network Size: 1,272

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

19. Fred Wilson

Firm: Union Square Ventures

Twitter: @fredwilson

Pull: 906x

Followers: 413,986

Average Network Size: 1,928

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

18. Om Malik

Firm: True Ventures

Twitter: @om

Pull: 1,065x

Followers: 1,315,494

Average Network Size: 1,170

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

17. Richard Simmonds

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @RichSimmondsZA

Pull: 1,066x

Followers: 132,849

Average Network Size: 6,287

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

16. Tim Ferris

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @tferriss

Pull: 1,083x

Followers: 413,986

Average Network Size: 1,251

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

15. Chris Sacca

Firm: Lowercase Capital

Twitter: @sacca

Pull: 1,089x

Followers: 1,401,888

Average Network Size: 1,037


Related: 23 Thought-Provoking Enterprise Tech Execs That Smart People Are Following On Twitter

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

14. Jeff Pulver

Firm: Hafooch Investments

Twitter: @jeffpulver

Pull: 1,101x

Followers: 492,648

Average Network Size: 2,377

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

13. Jason Calacanis

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @jason

Pull: 1,173x

Followers: 154,193

Average Network Size: 3,093

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

12. Mark Cuban

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @mcuban

Pull: 1,466x

Followers: 1,303,074

Average Network Size: 685

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

11. Tim O'Reilly

Firm: O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures

Twitter: @timoreilly

Pull: 1,496x

Followers: 1,625,326

Average Network Size: 1,051

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

10. Gary Vaynerchuk

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @garyvee

Pull: 1,572x

Followers: 985,812

Average Network Size: 1,402


Related: Why Y Combinator Is The Hottest Startup School In Silicon Valley

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

9. Kevin Rose

Firm: Google Ventures

Twitter: @kevinrose

Pull: 1,635x

Followers: 1,381,642

Average Network Size: 1,033

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

8. Al Gore

Firm: Generation Investment Management

Twitter: @algore

Pull: 1,779x

Followers: 2,529,

Average Network Size: 646

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

7. Jonah Lupton

Firm: Parabolic Ventures

Twitter: @JonahLupton

Pull: 1,805x

Followers: 595,152

Average Network Size: 938

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

6. Evan Williams

Firm: The Obvious Corporation

Twitter: @ev

Pull: 1,932x

Followers: 1,620,217

Average Network Size: 1,073

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

5. Biz Stone

Firm: The Obvious Corporation 

Twitter: @biz

Pull: 2,139x

Followers: 1,984,595

Average Network Size: 1,115


Related: A Startup Entrepreneur Wrote A Brutal Open Letter To 'Dumb' VCs

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

4. Jack Dorsey

Firm: Angel investor

Twitter: @jack

Pull: 2,139x

Followers: 2,311,789

Average Network Size: 643

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

3. Richard Branson

Firm: Virgin Investments

Twitter: @richardbranson

Pull: 2,567x

Followers: 2,571,412

Average Network Size: 643

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

2. Guy Kawasaki

Firm: Garage Technology Ventures

Twitter: @GuyKawasaki

Pull: 2,867x

Followers: 1,288,913

Average Network Size: 2,294

Next Slide
The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

1. Ashton Kutcher

Firm: Angel Investor

Twitter: @aplusk

Pull: 4,697x 

Followers: 14,256,594

Average Network Size: 356

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter
  • 20. Dick Costolo
  • 19. Fred Wilson
  • 18. Om Malik
  • 17. Richard Simmonds
  • 16. Tim Ferris
  • 15. Chris Sacca
  • 14. Jeff Pulver
  • 13. Jason Calacanis
  • 12. Mark Cuban
  • 11. Tim O'Reilly
  • 10. Gary Vaynerchuk
  • 9. Kevin Rose
  • 8. Al Gore
  • 7. Jonah Lupton
  • 6. Evan Williams
  • 5. Biz Stone
  • 4. Jack Dorsey
  • 3. Richard Branson
  • 2. Guy Kawasaki
  • 1. Ashton Kutcher
 Next Slide