The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter
If you follow the right investors on Twitter, you can gain a lot of insight into how they think, the types of startups they find most interesting, and markets that are ripe for disruption.
PeekAnalytics, a social media analytics company, ranked the top tech investors on Twitter based on influence.
PeekAnalytics did this using its PullQuotient metric.
"Influence, for the purposes of this calculation, is gauged by how well connected someone’s Twitter followers are not just on Twitter, but across sixty social sites, compared to the average consumer," the description on PeekAnalytics reads.
Note: PeekAnalytics last updated the list in February 2013.
20. Dick Costolo
Firm: Angel investor
Twitter: @dickc
Pull: 900x
Followers: 1,018,589
Average Network Size: 1,272
19. Fred Wilson
Firm: Union Square Ventures
Twitter: @fredwilson
Pull: 906x
Followers: 413,986
Average Network Size: 1,928
18. Om Malik
Firm: True Ventures
Twitter: @om
Pull: 1,065x
Followers: 1,315,494
Average Network Size: 1,170
17. Richard Simmonds
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @RichSimmondsZA
Pull: 1,066x
Followers: 132,849
Average Network Size: 6,287
16. Tim Ferris
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @tferriss
Pull: 1,083x
Followers: 413,986
Average Network Size: 1,251
15. Chris Sacca
Firm: Lowercase Capital
Twitter: @sacca
Pull: 1,089x
Followers: 1,401,888
Average Network Size: 1,037
14. Jeff Pulver
Firm: Hafooch Investments
Twitter: @jeffpulver
Pull: 1,101x
Followers: 492,648
Average Network Size: 2,377
13. Jason Calacanis
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @jason
Pull: 1,173x
Followers: 154,193
Average Network Size: 3,093
12. Mark Cuban
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @mcuban
Pull: 1,466x
Followers: 1,303,074
Average Network Size: 685
11. Tim O'Reilly
Firm: O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures
Twitter: @timoreilly
Pull: 1,496x
Followers: 1,625,326
Average Network Size: 1,051
10. Gary Vaynerchuk
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @garyvee
Pull: 1,572x
Followers: 985,812
Average Network Size: 1,402
9. Kevin Rose
Firm: Google Ventures
Twitter: @kevinrose
Pull: 1,635x
Followers: 1,381,642
Average Network Size: 1,033
8. Al Gore
Firm: Generation Investment Management
Twitter: @algore
Pull: 1,779x
Followers: 2,529,
Average Network Size: 646
7. Jonah Lupton
Firm: Parabolic Ventures
Twitter: @JonahLupton
Pull: 1,805x
Followers: 595,152
Average Network Size: 938
6. Evan Williams
Firm: The Obvious Corporation
Twitter: @ev
Pull: 1,932x
Followers: 1,620,217
Average Network Size: 1,073
5. Biz Stone
Firm: The Obvious Corporation
Twitter: @biz
Pull: 2,139x
Followers: 1,984,595
Average Network Size: 1,115
4. Jack Dorsey
Firm: Angel investor
Twitter: @jack
Pull: 2,139x
Followers: 2,311,789
Average Network Size: 643
3. Richard Branson
Firm: Virgin Investments
Twitter: @richardbranson
Pull: 2,567x
Followers: 2,571,412
Average Network Size: 643
2. Guy Kawasaki
Firm: Garage Technology Ventures
Twitter: @GuyKawasaki
Pull: 2,867x
Followers: 1,288,913
Average Network Size: 2,294
1. Ashton Kutcher
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @aplusk
Pull: 4,697x
Followers: 14,256,594
Average Network Size: 356