The Top 20 Tech Investors to Follow on Twitter

June 1, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



If you follow the right investors on Twitter, you can gain a lot of insight into how they think, the types of startups they find most interesting, and markets that are ripe for disruption.

PeekAnalytics, a social media analytics company, ranked the top tech investors on Twitter based on influence.

PeekAnalytics did this using its PullQuotient metric.

"Influence, for the purposes of this calculation, is gauged by how well connected someone’s Twitter followers are not just on Twitter, but across sixty social sites, compared to the average consumer," the description on PeekAnalytics reads.

Note: PeekAnalytics last updated the list in February 2013.