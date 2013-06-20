How 3-D Printing Is Becoming a Game-Changer Across Industries

June 20, 2013

This story originally appeared on CNBC



3-D printing is hot. No longer an industry secret, the technology is transforming everything from medicine to home goods. With desktop models priced at about $2,000, more people are tinkering with consumer 3-D printing.

The global market for additive manufacturing products and services in 2012 grew 28.6 percent to $2.2 billion, according to an annual report from Wohlers.

"We have yet to conceive what will happen," said Ed Morris, director of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Institute (NAMII). A host of 3-D printed products were on display at this year's RAPID conference in Pittsburgh, revealing what's possible.