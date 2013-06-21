Growth Strategies

America's Bright Spots: The Top 10 Cities for Hiring

Image credit: hdwallpapers.in
Guest Writer
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new report by Glassdoor, an online jobs and careers community, reveals the top 10 cities in the U.S. where the most employers are hiring. The ranking is based on the number of companies in each metro area that have at least one recent job opening listed in Glassdoor's comprehensive database of several million job listings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the cities with the most hiring employers have some of the largest populations in the U.S. Across the country, the report finds that the most in-demand jobs are software engineers, registered nurses, and retail and corporate sales associates, consistent with long-term job trends. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics expects software engineering to grow at a much faster rate than the average job title through 2020. Meanwhile, health care is the fastest growing sector in the U.S., and as baby boomers age, more nurses will be required for elder care, says Scott Dobroksi, Glassdoor's data and community expert.

Interestingly, the report finds that health-care and technology employers such as Massachusetts General Hospital and Google are among the highest rated companies by their employees. "The war for talent is fierce in health care and technology," says Dobroksi. He speculates that generous compensation packages offered to attract talent may influence employee satisfaction.  

No. 1: New York City, N.Y.

No. 1: New York City, N.Y.
Image credit: younggov.org

Number of employers hiring: 11,024
Business outlook: 36 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 32

No. 2: Chicago, Ill.

No. 2: Chicago, Ill.
Image credit: gospellifechurch.org

Number of employers hiring: 7,824
Business outlook: 39 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 40
 

No. 3: Los Angeles, Calif.

No. 3: Los Angeles, Calif.
Image credit: mesotheliomabook.com

Number of employers hiring: 7,645
Business outlook: 36 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 26
 

No. 4: Washington, D.C.

No. 4: Washington, D.C.
Image credit: nationalgeographic.com

Number of employers hiring: 7,477
Business outlook: 39 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 5
 

No. 5: San Francisco, Calif.

No. 5: San Francisco, Calif.
Image credit: kootation.com

Number of employers hiring: 6,411
Business outlook: 50 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 2
 

No. 6: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

No. 6: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Image credit: lakeridge.net

Number of employers hiring: 6,170
Business outlook: 42 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 28
 

No. 7: Boston, Mass.

No. 7: Boston, Mass.
Image credit: bostoncommercialproperties.com

Number of employers hiring: 5,851
Business outlook: 43 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 8
 

No. 8: Atlanta, Ga.

No. 8: Atlanta, Ga.
Image credit: woalibraryte.blogspot.com

Number of employers hiring: 5,851
Business outlook: 43 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: 27
 

No. 9: Houston, Texas

No. 9: Houston, Texas
Image credit: selfstorage.texas.com

Number of employers hiring: 5,325
Business outlook: 42 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: No. 19
 

No. 10: Philadelphia, Pa.

No. 10: Philadelphia, Pa.
Image credit: fineartamerica.com

Number of employers hiring: 5,206
Business outlook: 39 percent say "getting better"
Employee satisfaction rank: 34
 

