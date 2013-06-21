George Zimmer and Other Famous Founders Ousted By Their Own Companies

June 21, 2013

One of the main draws of entrepreneurship is that you get to be your own boss. But in reality, especially if your company is successful, you rarely ever really work for yourself. Your boss becomes your board members, shareholders, investors, and sometimes even your co-founder.

On the heels of Men's Wearhouse founder George Zimmer's quick and tumultuous firing this week, we take a look at other founders who were forced out of the companies they helped create. From Steve Job's power grab to Groupon founder Andrew Mason's dramatic email, here's a look at what went wrong and the lessons entrepreneurs can learn from their missteps.

