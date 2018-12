June 23, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Apple recently unveiled its latest mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads called iOS 7.

The operating system has a brand new look and several new features, but Apple didn't have time to go over all the changes during its big presentation last week.

So what didn't Apple tell us about iOS 7? We've been using the beta version of the software for a few days now and uncovered a few lesser-known features.

Here's what you can look forward to.