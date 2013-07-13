This New App Completely Automates Your iPhone

July 13, 2013

If This Then That or IFTTT is an online web service that automates the Internet.

The company has launched its first app for the iPhone to help you automate on the go.

IFTTT allows you to harness the power of the Internet without a programming background. The new app is packed with hundreds of "recipes" that let users connect different Web services and apps that normally don't work together.

For example, if you wanted to back up your Instagram photos to Dropbox automatically, you could chose a recipe that says, if Instagram takes a photo, then save that photo to Dropbox. There are a ton of other recipes to choose from like:

If I get an email through Gmail, send me a text message.

Log all my completed reminders in Google Calendar.

Send me a push notification once my package arrives at my house.

What's great about the IFTTT app is that if you don't see a recipe that works for you, you can create your own.

IFTTT's mobile lead, Devin Foley, really focused on making the app very easy to use. In fact, the app is optimized for one-hand use.

The only thing that is limiting with the IFTTT app is that you have to open the actual app to trigger certain recipes. This isn't IFTTT's fault as Apple doesn't let third-party apps access the full iOS system.

This will be a non-issue once iOS 7 launches later this year. The new iPhone operating system will allow apps to run in the background much better.

IFTTT is available now for iPhone, the app is a free download.