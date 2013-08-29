10 Big Brand Logo Transformations

One of the most recognizable names in camera equipment originally had a name that likely didn't trip from Western tongues. Founded in Toyko in 1937, the company was known as Kwanon, named after a Buddhist figure.

The short-lived first logo reflected these cultural origins with an ornate logo bearing the company's name and a depiction of the Buddhist Goddess of Mercy. But as the company's international presence grew Kwanon evolved into Canon, the typeface became bolder and easier to read and ever since the 50s, an eye-catching red.