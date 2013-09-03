7 Ways to Be a Confident, Rock Star Leader

September 3, 2013

There are a number of things entrepreneurs need to be successful. A brilliant business idea. Money or investors. A solid marketing plan. A smart team to help you start up. But there's at least one thing that a true entrepreneur needs above all others: confidence.

It takes someone who is courageous and determined to be able to bring a new product or service to market, especially one that people haven't seen before. A person needs to be bold and ballsy to lead a team, communicate a vision and grow a company.

While no one is immune to bouts of insecurity, entrepreneurs who want to be successful need to be confident in who they are and what they're doing -- and be able to instill that same spirit in the people who will help them achieve that success.

