From the Original to the 5C and 5S: A Look Back at iPhone Mania

September 18, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's hard to believe it's been more than six years since the release of the first iPhone -- that moment when Steve Jobs, in his own words, reinvented the phone and changed the tech landscape forever.

Last Tuesday, Apple unveiled not one but two iPhones, the 5S and its less pricey "discount" companion, the iPhone 5C.

Apple has yet to say how many pre-orders it received for the 5C, which went on sale last Friday, although the yellow version of the phone -- which also comes in red, blue, green and white – appeared to briefly sell out on Saturday. (The 5S won't be available for pre-orders until this Friday.)

The phones haven't been released yet, but there's already a lot of griping; the 5C has been accused of essentially being an iPhone 5 dressed up in colorful clothing. And the 5S, which boasts a 64-bit chip as well as a better camera, has come under fire for everything from poor battery life to fears that the phone's biometric fingerprint scanner will incite thieves to not only steal iPhones, but also sever fingers (not likely).

Outsized hype and overblown hate are staples of any new iPhone launch. In honor of the latest round of both, we take a look at iPhones past, as well as the overall craziness that surrounded the release of each model.

