7 Mobile Apps to Upgrade Your iOS 7 Experience

With location- and time-based prompts, Apple's Reminders app is one way to jog your memory. But with tiny checkboxes and a bland take on list management, it might be the least rewarding to-do app available.

Clear, the swipe-and-pinch happy interface that launched 1,000 imitators is still the best, relying on simple controls to manage lists and tasks. Whether it's swiping to cross off an item or pinching to close a list, the $.99 app helps users feel like they really accomplished something.

But buyer beware: Clear's developer had to build a new app for iOS 7, so don't throw a dollar down on this until after you've upgraded to the new operating system. While the iOS 6 version will still work fine, it will not receive further upgrades. But the new version will be a universal app that will work on the iPad, too, and with iCloud syncing, lists can be shared across devices.

