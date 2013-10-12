Technology

14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

  • --shares
Add to Queue
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions
Image credit: sheknows.com
Ali Fedotowsky
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Everyone loves a Silicon Valley success story: A handful of smart, driven young entrepreneurs gets together to work on a passion project, find an idea with real legs, and are rewarded with an lucrative "exit" of making it big or being purchased by one of the industry's giants.

While there are notable examples of software company exits making thousands  of people wealthy, there are always cases of workers who for one reason or another miss out on their potential fortunes.

Some leave for other opportunities that they are more passionate about. Others leave to found their own companies. Some just made decisions they regret.

Start Slideshow
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

An Apple founder, Ronald Wayne backed out early, selling his 10% stake for about $800. Today, that'd be worth about $43.8 billion.

An Apple founder, Ronald Wayne backed out early, selling his 10% stake for about $800. Today, that'd be worth about $43.8 billion.
Image credit: Image Credit: Ronald Wayne
Related: 14-Year-Old Works 11 Hours A Day At An iPhone App Startup And Concludes: 'It Was Like Heaven'
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Noah Glass, the Twitter co-founder no one remembers. He was forced out in 2006.

Noah Glass, the Twitter co-founder no one remembers. He was forced out in 2006.
Image credit: Image Credit: New York Times
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Frank "Reggie" Brown came up with the idea that became Snapchat, which is valued at $800 million. He's suing the co-founders for booting him in 2012.

Frank "Reggie" Brown came up with the idea that became Snapchat, which is valued at $800 million. He's suing the co-founders for booting him in 2012.
Image credit: LA County Superior Court
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Joe Jackson was asked to join the founding team at Facebook when Mark Zuckerberg first moved to Palo Alto, but turned it down to spend the summer interning for J.P. Morgan.

Joe Jackson was asked to join the founding team at Facebook when Mark Zuckerberg first moved to Palo Alto, but turned it down to spend the summer interning for J.P. Morgan.
Image credit: Image Credit: Joe Jackson/Facebook
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Ali Fedotowsky used up all of her vacation days at Facebook filming as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2010. When ABC asked her to be that year's Bachelorette, she quit her job and gave up her stock options to be on the show.

Ali Fedotowsky used up all of her vacation days at Facebook filming as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2010. When ABC asked her to be that year's Bachelorette, she quit her job and gave up her stock options to be on the show.
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Sahil Lavingia was the second employee at Pinterest. He left the company just before his one year mark, so none of his stock options vested.

Sahil Lavingia was the second employee at Pinterest. He left the company just before his one year mark, so none of his stock options vested.
Image credit: Image Credit: Sahil Lavingia/Twitter
Related: If You're A Consumer Startup, Don't Bother Asking Andreessen Horowitz For Series A Money
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

The Winklevoss twins collaborated with Mark Zuckerberg on a social network for Harvard students in 2003. In January 2004, Zuckerberg announced the "thefacebook.com." The brothers sued him for the theft of their idea and settled for millions, but not billions.

The Winklevoss twins collaborated with Mark Zuckerberg on a social network for Harvard students in 2003. In January 2004, Zuckerberg announced the "thefacebook.com." The brothers sued him for the theft of their idea and settled for millions, but not billions.
Image credit: Image Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Dom Sagolla was head of quality at Odeo, the company that spawned Twitter. He was laid off in May 2006 and didn't receive any stock options.

Dom Sagolla was head of quality at Odeo, the company that spawned Twitter. He was laid off in May 2006 and didn't receive any stock options.
Image credit: Image Credit: Wikimedia, CC
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Joe Green was one of Mark Zuckerberg's college roommates. After the pair got in trouble with Harvard over their Face Mash application, his father told him not to work with Zuckerberg.

Joe Green was one of Mark Zuckerberg's college roommates. After the pair got in trouble with Harvard over their Face Mash application, his father told him not to work with Zuckerberg.
Image credit: Image Credit: Joe Green/Facebook
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Alex Macgillivray used to be Twitter's general counsel. He left that role in August, and his shares weren't mentioned in the IPO filing.

Alex Macgillivray used to be Twitter's general counsel. He left that role in August, and his shares weren't mentioned in the IPO filing.
Image credit: Image Credit: OreillyMedia/YouTube
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Alberto Savoia left his engineering director role at Google where he had led the team that created AdWords. He left two years before its IPO to found a software testing company.

Alberto Savoia left his engineering director role at Google where he had led the team that created AdWords. He left two years before its IPO to found a software testing company.
Image credit: Image Credit: Alberto Savoia
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Florian Weber was one of the first engineers hired to work on Twitter. Unfortunately, he was hired as a contractor and not an employee, meaning he received no stock options.

Florian Weber was one of the first engineers hired to work on Twitter. Unfortunately, he was hired as a contractor and not an employee, meaning he received no stock options.
Image credit: Image Credit: Jack Dorsey
Next Slide
14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions

Kevin Systrom had a number of chances to make millions before his success at Instagram. He turned down a job offer at pre-IPO Facebook. He interned at the company that became Twitter. The eventual purchase of Instagram for $1 billion made up for these missed opportunities.

Kevin Systrom had a number of chances to make millions before his success at Instagram. He turned down a job offer at pre-IPO Facebook. He interned at the company that became Twitter. The eventual purchase of Instagram for $1 billion made up for these missed opportunities.
Image credit: Image Credit: Business Insider
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 14 Early Startup Execs Who Missed Out on Making Millions
  • An Apple founder, Ronald Wayne backed out early, selling his 10% stake for about $800. Today, that'd be worth about $43.8 billion.
  • Noah Glass, the Twitter co-founder no one remembers. He was forced out in 2006.
  • Frank "Reggie" Brown came up with the idea that became Snapchat, which is valued at $800 million. He's suing the co-founders for booting him in 2012.
  • Joe Jackson was asked to join the founding team at Facebook when Mark Zuckerberg first moved to Palo Alto, but turned it down to spend the summer interning for J.P. Morgan.
  • Ali Fedotowsky used up all of her vacation days at Facebook filming as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2010. When ABC asked her to be that year's Bachelorette, she quit her job and gave up her stock options to be on the show.
  • Sahil Lavingia was the second employee at Pinterest. He left the company just before his one year mark, so none of his stock options vested.
  • The Winklevoss twins collaborated with Mark Zuckerberg on a social network for Harvard students in 2003. In January 2004, Zuckerberg announced the "thefacebook.com." The brothers sued him for the theft of their idea and settled for millions, but not billions.
  • Dom Sagolla was head of quality at Odeo, the company that spawned Twitter. He was laid off in May 2006 and didn't receive any stock options.
  • Joe Green was one of Mark Zuckerberg's college roommates. After the pair got in trouble with Harvard over their Face Mash application, his father told him not to work with Zuckerberg.
  • Alex Macgillivray used to be Twitter's general counsel. He left that role in August, and his shares weren't mentioned in the IPO filing.
  • Alberto Savoia left his engineering director role at Google where he had led the team that created AdWords. He left two years before its IPO to found a software testing company.
  • Florian Weber was one of the first engineers hired to work on Twitter. Unfortunately, he was hired as a contractor and not an employee, meaning he received no stock options.
  • Kevin Systrom had a number of chances to make millions before his success at Instagram. He turned down a job offer at pre-IPO Facebook. He interned at the company that became Twitter. The eventual purchase of Instagram for $1 billion made up for these missed opportunities.
 Next Slide