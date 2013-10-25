From Chickens to Caskets -- 8 Unique Rental Businesses

Launched earlier this year, Rent the Chicken is the brainchild of husband and wife team Jenn and Phillip Tompkins of Freeport, Pa. Catering to those jumping on the urban framing trend, the Tompkins let customers borrow two egg-laying hens and all of their supplies, and provide an in-person lesson on chicken farming and maintenance for $350. The rental period runs from May-November.

The Tompkins say their business takes the commitment out of raising egg-laying hens from the time that they’re chicks, and helps cut down on the number of chickens that get abandoned in shelters. They deliver and pick up the hens and all supplies within a 50-miles of their hometown and will replace chickens that get eaten by predators, but they'll take away your chicken rental rights and charge you a fee if the chicken dies because of neglect.

