13 Hilarious Inventions We Can't Believe Exist, and Are Real Businesses

Image credit: Better Than Pants
Have wood floors and an active child? The Baby Mop might be for you.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Some inventions address needs that everyone has and go on to change the world.

The Internet serves our constant craving for information; the internal combustion engine let anyone efficiently do mechanical work with little physical effort; antibiotics significantly reduced mortality rates around the world.

Then there are the inventions that are the result of someone asking, "Hmm, I wonder if that would be a good idea?"

From a "onesie" that lets your baby mop your floors to a mic-shaped sponge for rocking out in the shower, these are the inventions that are more noteworthy for the fact that anyone thought of them in the first place than for what they actually accomplish.

The WineRack is a great accessory for a night on the town. Party not quite lively enough? Sneak a discrete drink from the bra's two pouches, which can hold approximately one wine bottle's worth of your favorite refreshing beverage.

Image credit: Image Credit: Amazon
Of course, it wouldn't be fair if women were the only ones who could discretely bring beverages when going out. For the thirsty gents, there's the Flask Tie.

Image credit: Image Credit: Flask Tie
The Woofer Speaker System lets you make a statement with your sound setup for a whopping $1,449; we only wish we knew what that statement was.

Image credit: Image Credit: Generate
The Beard Beanie is the ski mask alternative that only an Etsy fan could love. Not only is it less effective at keeping you warm (it leaves a lot of your face uncovered), it also only looks good if you're wearing it ironically.

Image credit: Image Credit: Beard Beanie
Let's be honest, there aren't many things more adorable than watching a curious baby explore a room on all fours. The Baby Mop makes crawling more comfortable for a child while simultaneously cleaning the floor.

Image credit: Image Credit: Better Than Pants
The Snuggie is a product that shouldn't be a hit 14 it's a bathrobe you put on backwards! 14 yet has made a huge impact on popular culture. We're not sure what that says about society.

Image credit: Image Credit: Amazon
Rear Gear is a cover for your favorite furry companion's behind -- proof that entrepreneurs will make products for even the smallest of niches.

Image credit: Image Credit: Rear Gear
 
Want to muzzle your dog but don't want to look like you're being cruel? The ridiculous duck-billed Quack is for you.

Image credit: Image Credit: Rakuten
Zhang Yali's giant bicycle has a complex set of gears that allow one man to drive its massive tractor tire.

Image credit: Image Credit: REUTERS/China Daily
Zhang Yali, 49, tests a giant bicycle designed and made by him and his friends outside a rented warehouse in Jilin, Jilin province December 25, 2011.=
On top of ignoring human physiology, the Shake Weight makes you look ridiculous as you waste 20 minutes "working out."

Image credit: Image Credit: Shake Weight
Yes, people love singing in the shower. They also tend to mime singing into a mic with their sponge. But does using a sponge that looks like a mic actually enhance the experience?

Image credit: Image Credit: Amazon
The Vertebrae lets you combine every aspect of your bathroom into a single unit -- toilet and all.

Image credit: Image Credit: Design Odyssey
 
The FLIZ takes the bicycle and strips out all of the useful parts. What you get is a sling that lets you glide around town with marginally less effort than walking.

Image credit: Image Credit: FLIZ
