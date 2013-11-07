R.I.P. Cupcakes: The 6 Most Exciting Food Trends for 2014

November 7, 2013 3 min read

Once upon a time, cupcakes ruled the trendy food market. Then came the Cronut and a wealth of donut-related spinoffs. So, what should restaurants be whipping up for dessert in 2014? Andrew Freeman has answers.

In a recent webinar, the CEO of the San Francisco-based hospitality consulting firm Andrew Freeman & Co. offered some surprising predictions about what food industry insiders should be expecting in 2014.

With the theme of “Blurred Lines” – referencing the Robin Thicke tune that was the song of the summer – Freeman predicted a mixed up, flashy and all-around appetizing 2014. From tea cocktails to “mutant morsels,” food industry insiders have a lot to look forward to – and prepare for.