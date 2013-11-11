What I Learned From the Military: Business Lessons From 8 Veterans in Franchising

November 11, 2013

This Veterans Day, businesses around the country are honoring the service of veterans and the sacrifices they have made for their country. At the same time, many veterans in franchising attribute their success in business to their time in the military.

The franchising industry actively recruits veterans. Since 2011, more than 151,000 veterans and military spouses have entered the franchising world, with more than 5,000 of them as franchise business owners. This dramatically surpassed the IFA’s commitment, made two years ago within the IFA’s VetFran program and through participation in the White House Joining Forces Initiative, to hire and recruit 80,000 veterans and military spouses by 2014.

For franchises, the drive to recruit veterans goes beyond wishing to honor their service. Franchisors note that veterans have leadership experience and intense work ethic following their time in the military. “Not only do we like the ability to… give back to veterans, but they also perform well because of their attributes of leadership,” says veteran Amit Kleinberger, CEO of frozen yogurt chain Menchie’s.

For many veterans, franchising feels like a natural match. Franchising draws on many of the skills developed in military service, such as leadership and team work. The structure and systems based organizational structure is familiar to veterans, and allow for a sense of community and camaraderie.

“All the things that the military teaches you translates into running your own business,” says Rick Henson, a BookKeeping Express owner. “Especially a franchise, because there’s some structure to it… It’s like being in a family, it’s like being in a unity in the military. You always have someone to reach out to help you.”

