Technology

New Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters in California

Image credit: City of Cupertino
Apple is building a new headquarters — dubbed Apple Campus 2 — a 2.8-million-square-foot hub parked in the northeast corner of Cupertino, CA.

For the last few years, we've heard the rumors of grand plans, but it wasn't something we could visualize because we didn't know what to expect.

Now straight out of the City of Cupertino come some brand new images that give us a much better idea of the giant hub Apple is building for its campus.

Apple's brand new headquarters.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The main building is 2.8 million square feet with room for 13,000 employees.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
One of the first looks at the interior of the building.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A view of the pavilion.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The pavilion from above.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A field leading up to the entry way for the new corporate auditorium.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
An entrance to campus.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The Transit Center and main entryway to the spaceship (from above).

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A view of the entryway.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A view of the transit station.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A tunnel that will lead drivers to the parking garage underneath the headquarters.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
This is where the press will be during special events.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The huge cafeteria.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The on-campus gym and recreation center.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The auditorium's meeting area.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The Corporate Transit Center.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
The new campus will have tons of outdoor space.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
Another look at the sleek design.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A view of the visitor's center.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
A security checkpoint outside the campus.

Image credit: Image Credit: City of Cupertino
