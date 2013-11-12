New Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters in California

November 12, 2013

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



Apple is building a new headquarters — dubbed Apple Campus 2 — a 2.8-million-square-foot hub parked in the northeast corner of Cupertino, CA.

For the last few years, we've heard the rumors of grand plans, but it wasn't something we could visualize because we didn't know what to expect.

Now straight out of the City of Cupertino come some brand new images that give us a much better idea of the giant hub Apple is building for its campus.

Here are the photos, which we first saw on Wired.