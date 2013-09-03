What's in the Stars in September for Entrepreneurs?
For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business choices. Should they bring on a business partner or run it solo? Do they need to raise additional capital or bootstrap? Sell, merge, go public?
While checking out your horoscope for business advice might sound like hocus pocus, the act of simply thinking about your business and your options is invaluable -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.
For this month, we celebrate the Virgo (born between August 22 and September 23). The sixth sign of the zodiac tends to pay great attention to detail, is efficient, can be a bit critical of others, yet, looks to lend a helping hand when needed.
Check out what the stars have in mind for Virgos this month, along with other astrological signs:
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Professional Horoscope: This month’s new Moon is in your sign, which signifies the commencement of your next solar cycle. If you have not reviewed your goals, then is a good time to do that. If you don’t have any goals, use this positive energy to get your thoughts and plans recorded on paper. When you get a plan in place, magic can happen.
A connection between the powerful energy of the sun and benevolent Jupiter during the first week gives you cause to be optimistic about life and the associations you make. You could very well be in the public eye in some way this month, so you will want to choose your words carefully. Also, don’t feel harassed into agreeing to something before you have had time to review the details.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Be conscious of the energy you put out, it doesn’t always come back from the direction you expanded your attention. Remember energy attracts energy, and what you put out is what you get back. Also, when you help others, the karma payback can be sweet.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Professional: Your life has been anything but dull and stagnant lately and this theme continues. It’s as if every main area of your life is being hit. On one hand, it forces you to look at your life and make changes that have perhaps been overdue. On the other hand, you are moving into a new phase, which can be challenging and exhilarating all at once. What you do with it is up to you. If you have been working hard putting plans in place over the last few years, this is your payback time.
This month, financial return can come your way. However, be careful, with it also comes the temptation to splurge.
An opportunity early in the month can be the start of something new, but you will have to be proactive and take charge to make it happen. Otherwise, it can pass you by. Around the 19th and 20th, a conversation can change the status quo. It may be well needed, so don’t worry about what transpires. Just wait for the dust to settle.
Entrepreneurial success tip: You can’t afford a negative thought. Your self-talk is very important. If you think you can, it will very likely be true.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Professional Horoscope: Venus, the planet that rules money, possessions, love and relationships, will enter your sign on the 11th. A conjunction in your sign between Venus and planet of caution Saturn on the 18th will ensure all your financial dealings are of a sober nature, without the complication of emotions involved. You will also look to do business with those who can portray a level of trust and loyalty. Assertive Mars in your solar tenth house of career, puts a level of urgency on work matters.
However, the flip side of Mars can be aggressive, and at the end of the month when Venus and Mars enter a confronting square, you will want to mindful of the way you approach people when dealing with business and money.
Entrepreneurial success tip: There is certainly movement and opportunity this month. You need to have both a good sense of what you can give, as well as what you receive. Aim for win-win outcomes.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Professional Horoscope: During this month, there is indication of a new beginning or phase, where you can decide to review, tweak or change your master plan concerning your overall purpose in life. You are in control. What you do next should serve to put you back on course, the path of your dreams.
As a Sagittarian, you are destined to gather and share knowledge with those you come in contact with if not the world at large. With the motivating energy of Mars, you can make headway in fulfilling that aspiration. A benevolent connection between the sun and your ruling planet, abundant Jupiter, on the seventh, can open up opportunities to collaborate in a partnership or receive an offer of using someone’s resources in some way.
Entrepreneurial success tip: There are lucky aspects shining on you this month. Be alert and proactive. Life may very well be somewhat destined, but you also have free will, and this is a month to use it.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Professional Horoscope: Life is always busy for you. If you have too much free time, you generate a new project to work on. You are motivated to make a difference in the world through your career and have the patience to see it eventuate. This month, as the energy of different planets and aspects move to your solar 10th house of career and business, you’ll finally start to see some serious movement.
Venus, the planet of relationships, love and money, is still in this area until the 11th, so the connections you make can be significant in helping you move your career to the next level. You can feel motivated to form partnerships this month, unions that will be beneficial. When power-planet Pluto in your sign comes out of its retrograde transit on the 21st, you may have a realization moment of just how much you contribute.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Don’t neglect your spiritual self. When the essence of your self-awareness and self-worth increases so will your bank balance.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Professional Horoscope: As usual, this month life is full of supportive and challenging situations. You need to keep a heads up of what’s happening. Beginning the first of the month, there is a supportive and powerful transit between Pluto and the sun, which will help you get things settled with a union or partnership you recently formed or are thinking about. Whatever you do, make sure your dealings are upfront, open and honest. You don’t want to have anything hidden behind the scene or secrets that can come back and bite you later.
During the beginning of the month, there is indication that your dedication at the office will be returned with a boost to your bank account. Around the same time, a confronting square between Mars and Saturn, can tempt you to tell someone what you really think. Hold back, it is best not to burn bridges.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Stay connected and be present with your dealings this month: It’s important to keep the momentum going. You have a lot going on and some of it you may be able to delegate, but even then, you will need to keep a big brother eye on everything.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Professional Horoscope: This month’s full moon in your sign on the 19th, can provide the energy that forces you to look at your life a little closer, particularly situations that are not acceptable. If you need to make changes, this is the time to do it.
You need to be aware of your time management. You don’t want to miss out on opportunities that head your way, which means getting organized. With Mars in this position of your solar chart, you can be productive, or if you don’t have your act together, you can be busy running around in circles and not achieve anything. The energy is there, but it is up to you to get the best out of it. You don’t have even a moment to entertain time wasters and energy drainers.
Discussions can take place this month with people you admire to do joint business with but ensure you receive adequate reimbursement for your effort. When it’s about money, be careful of letting your frustrations get the better of you around the ninth of the month.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Stay focused on your inner dreams and grand plan. It will happen, but don’t watch life from the back stalls, your energy is needed to make it happen.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Professional Horoscope: Powerful Pluto in your solar 10th house of career and business and the area that supports your life purpose finally comes out of its retrograde transit this month on the 21st, so you can expect to gain more clarity of your next steps and also of other people’s intentions. There have been major aspects hitting your sign, which has caused many to consider, alter or even completely change direction.
The new moon on the fifth provides the energy to review and reset your work schedule. From the second week of September, there are opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals who can provide support and resources. Yet, there is a warning not to be impatient and force a situation.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Timing is important. Be strategic, logical and tune into your instincts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Professional Horoscope: If you have been waiting for communications to come through in regard to your career, Mercury the planet of communication and commerce transits to your solar sixth House of work and structure on the ninth of this month, which can get the energy moving to help you put plans in place.
Another bonus? Sun energy is making its way on your solar chart on the 23rd, so even if things are not working out as you would like right now, stay positive. Life is about to change and for the better. You may need to learn a new skill to help you advance your career. This is the time to do your research and get set in your mind what you want to do and work out the steps to do it. Relationships formed over this period can be beneficial for your long-term working future, but make sure you keep all dealings at the highest level of integrity.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Compromise is a part of life, but don’t stray too far from your dreams. When you do what you love, the rewards will follow.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Professional Horoscope: There are opportunities to gain closure this month, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself thinking about ways you can either change your work life or decide to walk away from a situation or person related to your work. Keep in mind, change can also occur from decisions other people make. Regardless of how change happens, it gives you a chance to grow and keeps life interesting.
Mercury your ruling planet, transits through three signs this month. Early in the month, it encourages you to think about what you want to attract to your life. If you do the thinking, planning work, setting goals and getting your mind clear as to how you want to proceed, by the time the month comes to a close there are opportunities to connect with influential people who have the power to increase your cash flow.
Entrepreneurial success tip: The energy is there to advance professionally, but it’s up to you. What you put out is what you get back.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Professional Horoscope: A discussion you have on a personal level around mid-month, particularly around the home, can result in you making changes at work in some way. It’s important to stay flexible and be open-minded so you don’t close off to opportunities that at first may not seem in line with your goals, but in fact, can be influential in ways you have not thought of.
Ruled by the moon, the new and full moon each month can have a significant effect on how you feel. This month, you can feel enlightened about a new project and gain clarity as to what knowledge you need and where your focus should be to capitalize on what you consider your highest priorities. Progress around financial matters can also be encouraging. However, you are cautioned not to make hasty decisions. You want to check the facts and conduct your own research before you agree to anything. This way, you will be able to negotiate from an informed position.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Be quietly confident. Also, remember business is business: Don’t get emotional.