What's in the Stars this Month for Entrepreneurs?
For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business choices. Should they bring on a business partner or run it solo? Do they need to raise additional capital or bootstrap? Sell, merge, go public?
While checking out your horoscope for business advice might sound like hocus pocus, the act of simply thinking about your business and your options is invaluable -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.
For this month, we celebrate the Sagittarius (born between November 22 and December 21). The ninth sign of the zodiac tends to always be looking for the truth and seeking out knowledge. Sagittarians also tend to be lucky, are optimistic and outspoken about their views.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Professional: You have one week left with action planet Mars in your career zone before it transits to the next sign, giving you some relief from this crazy hectic pace. That said, ride this energy right through to end of the year and get some planning done for 2014.
The new moon in your sign early in the month signifies the commencement of your new solar cycle and a positive time to fine tune your goals and reset your intentions for the new year.
There is a lot of activity this month in the area of money and possessions. You will have opportunities to make money but also to spend, so be careful with your budgeting. This area of your star chart also relates to your self-worth and brings with it a message to ensure you feel worthy of your dreams. Often what you receive in life is what you think you deserve.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don’t underestimate the power of positive thought. If you think you can, there is a good chance you will.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Professional: Action planet Mars will transit to your career zone this month and will be in this position until mid-2014. Hard to believe, but you will be busier than usual, and you are about to move your life up a notch. You will need to be organized to capitalize on the Mars energy, otherwise it can have your just running around in circles. You should delegate some work or let go of work that is not serving you – either financially or with increased job satisfaction.
Don’t worry too much about the how or the money -- it will all come together in perfect timing.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Planning is crucial but don’t get too bogged down in the process. Allow some time to be inspired.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You need to be on the lookout for connections and opportunities, and be proactive to capitalize on them. If you sit back and wait for someone to come knocking on your office door, it can pass you by. Early in the month a discussion with someone, perhaps a partner or co-worker, can highlight an option where it is possible to make some additional revenue either for yourself or your company.
There is a caution to check the details. Don’t assume someone else’s words are accurate, you will want to do your own checking to make sure.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: When you act with certainty it instills confidence in others.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Professional: Early in the month, the new moon is in your solar 10th house of career and business, creating positive energy. It’s a time you can reset your goals and ideals to be in line with your dreams and wishes. Mercury, the planet that governs communication and commerce, is also in this area of your chart and can provide energy to get discussions started for advancements in business.
With money, beware of being an impulsive spender. You don’t want to part with your hard-earned cash and have regrets. Stay on budget. Think twice about making a loan to someone who may not be able to pay it back, unless you can afford to do so.
This is a positive month for business with a promise of good things to come in 2014.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: The only limitations there are in life are those you impose on yourself. This month, don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything -- set your own benchmark.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Professional: There is an abundance of activity in your solar 10th house, the area that governs business, career and the difference you make in the world through your work. Venus, the planet of relationships, is in this position all month, making it possible to connect with successful people who can help you advance with business, an action that can be financially rewarding. Communication planet Mercury will move in towards the end of the month, so if you are waiting on news it may come through. However, on the 30th, your plans could get disrupted, which may end up helping you get back on track.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don’t hold onto a situation you are destined to part company with. When there is a void, it is filled with something else, something better.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Professional: After the eighth when go-getter planet Mars moves to your solar sixth house of work, you will feel there is not enough time to get everything on your to-do-list completed, especially as the end of year approaches. However, it is a good busy, as Mars gives you the motivation to do more and achieve more than even you think is possible. You do need to get organized to use the energy to your best advantage. Otherwise you can just spin your wheels, leaving a trail of loose ends behind.
The energy of the moon has an effect on your financial life. The full moon on the 17th can shake things up on a monetary level and give you a reality check as to how things need to change.
You are coming up to a new phase in your career, and it’s a good time to take on new studies or knowledge that can help move your work life to the next step.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: When it’s about business, leave your emotions at home. Be prepared to make quick decisions and use your common sense.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Professional: News at the beginning of the month may have an effect on family and home matters. It is likely you will not have much time to get your thoughts together. You will need to make a quick decision and hope it is suitable for the other people involved.
Around mid-month, you may get word of an opportunity that will be financially viable and help set you up for the future. You will not want to sit back and ponder about it for too long, otherwise it can pass you by.
Partnerships are favored this month, particularly in the first three weeks.
Around the 24th, you will want to make sure you know all the details of a situation and are aware of everything happening behind the scenes.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Knowledge is power. Keep your ear to the ground, someone could reveal important information in a passing comment.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Professional: Discussions around your career and what you do next are highlighted this month. There is an indication that something new can start or at least enter into significant discussions. Uranus, the planet of change, comes out of its retrograde transit on the 18th, which can help get things moving too. Uranus does have an opposition with assertive and sometimes aggressive Mars on the 25th, which can make you feel impatient. You are cautioned not to make an impulsive and rash decision but wait for the timing to be right to move forward. This can also have an effect on your home life.
Timing is important in life and you are blessed with a level of intuition. This is one of those times that it would be beneficial to check in with see how you feel about a certain situation.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Don’t be quick to come to someone’s rescue. If you give them enough space they will reveal their true intentions.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Professional: Your solar sixth house is bursting with energy and this is the area of your chart that relates to your work life, your routines and how you go about your day-to-day activities. It is also the area that encourages you to have balance in your life and not overdo it with work. You need to focus on your overall well-being and ensure that if life does get stressful you have some methodologies in place to release tension in the right way. This will help you be more productive and not take your frustrations out on your nearest and dearest.
The connections you make this month can be influential and networking advantageous in that it will get you out to events where business is done over a handshake between colleagues.
Towards the end of the month, news you’re expecting can come through. There is likely to be further negotiations but nothing that will faze you too much.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Be careful who you share your ideas with. Make sure you are on the same side.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Professional: This month’s full moon on the 17th is right in your career sector, which can give your work life a shake up, but only if it needs it. Mars puts some urgency right at the beginning of the month to get things settled.
You may not have the time you would like to prepare for a meeting and will need to shoot from the hip. Although this is not your preference, you are equipped to pull it off. When Mars transits to your solar second house on the eighth, it is wise to act with caution on money matters and not make rash decisions.
A personal situation can be disruptive on a financial level towards the end of the month, and there will be a need to talk it through rationally. Don’t be quick to make assumptions. Wait to hear the full story, as there is most likely more to know.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: You can learn a lot when you sit back and watch what people do and say -- sometimes their message is not congruent.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Professional: A fortunate connection between lucky planet of abundance Jupiter and planet of stability Saturn on the 13th can open up an opportunity that can be financially viable. However, as Jupiter is currently in retrograde, there could be some delays or expectations could change on projects that were given the green light.
Mars entered your sign on the eighth and will stay for an extended period (middle of next year), which can throw you into chaos with busyness. This can be a challenging but highly motivated time where you can move your business to new heights. You will want to use the Mars energy to your advantage. Work on priorities, and don’t allow your time to get caught up on less important issues.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Delegation and time management is crucial for advancement and success.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Professional: A connection between Mercury, the planet of communication and commerce, and master of sudden change Uranus on the 20th can suddenly change your game plan with an opportunity too good to resist. You will want to act quickly and get arrangements in place so you can move forward right away. However, as Uranus is in retrograde until the 18th, this opportunity could be delayed. You will need to be diligent about following up. With your tenacity, this won’t be an issue.
Be upfront this month and make sure you get your point across to those people that can make decision that will change your life. In some way, it would seem as if you will be in the public eye. You will want to make the most of the exposure.
Entrepreneur Success Tip: Two keys to success are knowledge and image. Make sure you look the part, as well as walk your talk.