What's in the Stars this Month for Entrepreneurs?

December 10, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business choices. Should they bring on a business partner or run it solo? Do they need to raise additional capital or bootstrap? Sell, merge, go public?

While checking out your horoscope for business advice might sound like hocus pocus, the act of simply thinking about your business and your options is invaluable -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.

For this month, we celebrate the Sagittarius (born between November 22 and December 21). The ninth sign of the zodiac tends to always be looking for the truth and seeking out knowledge. Sagittarians also tend to be lucky, are optimistic and outspoken about their views.