The 10 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in 2014

December 11, 2013

If you want to work at an awesome medium-sized company, you should probably start looking for jobs in information technology or business services. These two industries represent all 10 of the top rated medium-sized companies (250-999 employees) to work for in 2014.

For its sixth annual Employees' Choice Awards, social jobs and careers community Glassdoor asked its members for their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer, and some of the downsides. To be considered, the employers on this list had to have at least 20 approved company reviews in the past year.The overall ranking of a company (on a five-point scale) was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of employee reviews.

Altogether, these 10 medium-sized companies were touted for creating a positive and productive work environment by hiring intelligent, competent and friendly people. In general, the benefits and perks were enviably cushy as well (although one employee did request that management start paying for the on-site massages).

Because a positive work environment often stems from success, most of the companies on this list are actively growing. While employees were overwhelmingly cheery about their work situation, when problems did arise, they were usually attributed to the growing pains that accompany expansion. Under-staffing was cited a few times as employers rushed to keep up with their company's growth, and some employees complained about the lack of physical office space as more people were hired.

All in all, though, the companies on this list appear to be exceptional places to work, even leading one reviewer to reconsider his distaste for Mondays.

