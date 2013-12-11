The 10 Best Medium-Sized Companies to Work for in 2014
If you want to work at an awesome medium-sized company, you should probably start looking for jobs in information technology or business services. These two industries represent all 10 of the top rated medium-sized companies (250-999 employees) to work for in 2014.
For its sixth annual Employees' Choice Awards, social jobs and careers community Glassdoor asked its members for their opinion on some of the best reasons to work for their employer, and some of the downsides. To be considered, the employers on this list had to have at least 20 approved company reviews in the past year.The overall ranking of a company (on a five-point scale) was determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of employee reviews.
Altogether, these 10 medium-sized companies were touted for creating a positive and productive work environment by hiring intelligent, competent and friendly people. In general, the benefits and perks were enviably cushy as well (although one employee did request that management start paying for the on-site massages).
Because a positive work environment often stems from success, most of the companies on this list are actively growing. While employees were overwhelmingly cheery about their work situation, when problems did arise, they were usually attributed to the growing pains that accompany expansion. Under-staffing was cited a few times as employers rushed to keep up with their company's growth, and some employees complained about the lack of physical office space as more people were hired.
All in all, though, the companies on this list appear to be exceptional places to work, even leading one reviewer to reconsider his distaste for Mondays.
10) Logos Bible Software
4.3 out of 5, Information Technology.
Employees as Logos Bible Software, a digital library application designed specifically for electronic Bible study, appreciate "being a part of something that matters." Most also find the work/life balance excellent, with flexible hours and unlimited vacation time. Co-workers are described as "smart and ambitious," and the work environment is enriched with perks like free snacks, coffee, and a hi-tech employee lounge.
9) Paylocity
4.4 out of 5, Information Technology.
Paylocity, which provides cloud-based payroll and human resource solutions for mid-sized companies, has managed to create a supportive and positive work environment with a "great team attitude," according to most reviewers. Cushy benefits and an expansive medical package were also singled out, as was a work environment where "opinions matter and can influence policy."
8) Fast Enterprises
4.5 out of 5, Information Technology.
Fast Enterprises develops and installs software for government agencies. The company requires employees to relocate every two to five years, but workers agree that the moving process is made "as painless as possible." While the hours can be long, hard work is rewarded with paid overtime even for salaried employees. Most reviewers appreciate the "work hard, play hard culture," which consists of "highly motivated and intelligent people." Perks include company sponsored activities, including an annual destination meeting.
7) SirsiDynix
4.5 out of 5, Information Technology.
SirsiDynix provides software solutions and associated services for libraries, while providing a great work/life balance for its employees. Reviewers attribute the positive company culture to SirsiDynix's leadership. "Not just HR, but the CFO and other company leaders walk around and check in. They take the time to learn about our families and career goals. Then, they work to help make those goals a reality," wrote one employee. "Every manager I've worked with has been very interested in helping me succeed," wrote another. Multiple company events are held for workers and their families each year, and staying healthy is made easy with the company's on-site gym and "relaxation room," complete with massage chairs.
6) MediaMath
4.5 out of 5, Business Services.
MediaMath creates digital marketing technology and also, apparently, a killer company culture. Workers applaud the banquet of available freebies ("free breakfast, massages, new cell phone of your choice, regular happy hours") and boast about their co-workers, who are described as "smart and fun." "People love working here. I've never been in an environment before where so many people love what they do," gushed a reviewer.
5) Paycom
4.6 out of 5, Business Services.
Paycom, which provides clients with real-time access to their payroll data, is singled out for its "EXCELLENT culture." Workers also highlighted Paycom's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent -- multiple reviewers were impressed by the company's comprehensive training plan, as well as generous compensation and other perks. "Great pay, and they are always looking for ways to increase your commission. I would get a check and have it be much higher than expected because of small bonuses they included," wrote one reviewer. Others singled out the on-site gym and office parties for creating a healthy and fun work environment.
4) Cornerstone OnDemand
4.6 out of 5, Information Technology.
The cloud-based talent management software provider makes Mondays ok, at least according to one reviewer whose "stomach used to twist and turn on Sunday nights" at his old job. At Cornerstone, however, "Mondays are actually pretty nice! The company is filled with smart, awesome, and kind people who make work seem less like work." Employees appreciated the company's deep connection with local charities, and most felt that management (as well as CEO Adam Miller) cared about their well-being. On-the job perks were also a hit, including the "plenty of food and drinks."
3) Travelzoo
4.7 out of 5, Business Services.
The publicly traded travel site regularly offers hot deals and helps connect users with cheap flights and hotels (competitors include Expedia and Kayak.com). Its employees are encouraged to take advantage of the website's offerings as well, in the form of a "$1,500 toward a trip every year and an extra three days of vacation," which probably contributes to Travelzoo's top marks for work/life balance. Employees also point to a generous benefits package, and an accessible CEO who always answers emails. "It's nice to know that you are part of a company that truly cares about the individual," wrote one reviewer.
2) SmartBear Software
4.7 out of 5, Information Technology.
SmartBear Software creates software development, testing, performance and post deployment monitoring tools. It also makes its employees very very happy, particularly by creating a warm work environment. "Everyone at SmartBear goes out of their way to make you feel welcome and part of the "SmartBear family," wrote on reviewer."SmartBear Software cares about its people," wrote another, a sentiment that was echoed repeatedly. One way the company showed its appreciation? "Excellent benefits and generous pay."
1) Motley Fool
4.8 out of 5, Information Technology.
Employees absolutely raved about working at Motley Fool, a multimedia financial-services company. Co-workers were described as "smart, passionate, "easy to get along with because they're genuinely good people," and "talented, funny, and eager." The company was also praised for giving employees autonomy. "You have a lot of freedom to create your own day and vary what you work on, as well as who you work with," wrote one reviewer. Another summed up it thus: "Best place I ever worked."