The Top 10 Franchises of 2014

Some 50.2 million Americans belonged to health clubs in 2012, according to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association. Today, about 1.9 million are Anytime Fitness members--a huge piece of the pie that's getting bigger every year. And it's safe to say that the 24-hour gym's clients, employees and franchisees are among the most enthusiastic people in the fitness industry.

That's because the roughly 2,500 Anytime clubs focus on people and culture. The company carefully selects its employees and treats them well, committed to the idea that a workplace should develop and challenge, not be stagnant or boring. Clients, meanwhile, appreciate the convenience of 24-hour accessibility to the small gyms--typically 2,500 to 5,000 square feet--whose staff and personal trainers take an interest and encourage them to push themselves.