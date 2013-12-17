15 Fun Gadgets to Give to Anyone This Holiday Season

December 17, 2013 8 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Christmas, Chanukah, Kwanzaa, Ramadan or even Festivus -- which ever is your holiday, gifts are certainly on your list this season. And whether it’s for a secret Santa, white elephant or yankee swap, fruit cakes aren’t going to cut it anymore. (Have they ever, really?)

You’ve got to give some 21st century presents if you want to be remembered past New Year’s. With throwback know-how as well as some of the newest technologies, these 15 gadgets have something for everyone, from tinkerers to tipplers.